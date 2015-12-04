CodeBaseSections
SimpleBars_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The indicator paints candlesticks depending on the minimums and maximums of the previous bars.

In this version of the indicator all candlesticks, that are directed against the trend, are painted in yellow.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.04.2012.

Fig.1. The SimpleBars_V2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14128

