Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SimpleBars_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4806
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
The indicator paints candlesticks depending on the minimums and maximums of the previous bars.
In this version of the indicator all candlesticks, that are directed against the trend, are painted in yellow.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 25.04.2012.
Fig.1. The SimpleBars_V2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14128
The Exp_CHOWithFlat Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CHOWithFlat indicator.ColorBullsBearsEyes_HTF
The ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The channel_breakout_entry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ChanellOnParabolic_HTF
The ChanellOnParabolic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.