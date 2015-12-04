CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_CHOWithFlat - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3306
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_chowithflat.mq5 (7.21 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cho.mq5 (6.98 KB) view
chowithflat.mq5 (10.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_CHOWithFlat Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CHOWithFlat indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

Place CHO.ex5 and CHOWithFlat.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14112

ColorBullsBearsEyes_HTF ColorBullsBearsEyes_HTF

The ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_TriXCandle Exp_TriXCandle

The Exp_TriXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the TriXCandle indicator candles.

SimpleBars_V2 SimpleBars_V2

The indicator paints candlesticks depending on the minimums and maximums of the previous bars.

channel_breakout_entry_HTF channel_breakout_entry_HTF

The channel_breakout_entry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.