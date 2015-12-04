Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_CHOWithFlat - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3306
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_CHOWithFlat Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CHOWithFlat indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.
Place CHO.ex5 and CHOWithFlat.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H8:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14112
The ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_TriXCandle
The Exp_TriXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the TriXCandle indicator candles.
The indicator paints candlesticks depending on the minimums and maximums of the previous bars.channel_breakout_entry_HTF
The channel_breakout_entry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.