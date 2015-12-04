CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_TriXCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
trixcandle.mq5 (6.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_trixcandle.mq5 (6.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Exp_TriXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the TriXCandle indicator candles. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candle color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file TriXCandle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14107

