Chaikin Oscillator with the market flat state detection option. If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick gray line appears.

The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat= 100 ;

Figure 1. The CHOWithFlat indicator