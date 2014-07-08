CodeBaseSections
CHOWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Powered byStep

Chaikin Oscillator with the market flat state detection option. If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick gray line appears.

The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:

input uint flat=100; // flat value in points

Figure 1. The CHOWithFlat indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11321

SRm_Cloud SRm_Cloud

The indicator utilizes the idea of ​​finding possible resistance and support levels for a period defined in the indicator input parameters, similar to the use of GSV.

SR_Cloud SR_Cloud

The indicator utilizes the idea of ​​finding possible resistance and support levels, similar to the use of GSV.

CHOWithFlat_HTF CHOWithFlat_HTF

The CHOWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RVIWithFlat_HTF RVIWithFlat_HTF

The RVIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.