CHOWithFlat - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Chaikin Oscillator with the market flat state detection option. If the market is flat, the colored indicator cloud shrinks and is located in the 0 position, and a thick gray line appears.
The criterion for determining this state is a shrunk Bollinger. The critical Bollinger shrink value is fixed by a half of its bandwidth and defined in the indicator input:
input uint flat=100; // flat value in points
Figure 1. The CHOWithFlat indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11321
