The real author:

CrushD

The indicator to trail the stop levels in the Expert Advisors. Up and low boundaries of the channel have individual input parameters for setting:

input uint UpTrailPeriods= 5 ; input uint DnTrailPeriods= 5 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.10.2007.

Fig.1 The CandleStop indicator