CandleStop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8064
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

CrushD

The indicator to trail the stop levels in the Expert Advisors. Up and low boundaries of the channel have individual input parameters for setting:

input uint UpTrailPeriods=5; //The period of search for high               
input uint DnTrailPeriods=5; //The period of search for low

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.10.2007.    

Fig.1 The CandleStop indicator

Fig.1 The CandleStop indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1407

