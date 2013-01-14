Watch how to download trading robots for free
CandleStop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
CrushD
The indicator to trail the stop levels in the Expert Advisors. Up and low boundaries of the channel have individual input parameters for setting:
input uint UpTrailPeriods=5; //The period of search for high input uint DnTrailPeriods=5; //The period of search for low
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.10.2007.
Fig.1 The CandleStop indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1407
