CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CandleStop - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18956
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
CandleStop.mq4 (2.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: CrushD

Indicator CandleStop.

StepSto_v1 StepSto_v1

Indicator StepSto_v1.

SuperSR 6 SuperSR 6

Indicator SuperSR 6.

Automated Trading System "Сombo" Automated Trading System "Сombo"

The ATS is based on the classical trend-following strategy and a double-layer neural network taught in to enter the market against the trend.

VininI ConstTick SMA VininI ConstTick SMA

SMA constructed on equivoluminal bars.