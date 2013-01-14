CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7515
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
multitrend_signal_kvn.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
exp_multitrend_signal_kvn.mq5 (6.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the MultiTrend_Signal_KVN indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.

Place MultiTrend_Signal_KVN.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1392

Exp_ColorXADX Exp_ColorXADX

The trading system based on change of the trend direction and force of the trend displayed by the ColorXADX indicator.

Breakout Bars Trend EA Breakout Bars Trend EA

The Expert Advisor based on the Breakout Bars Trend v2 indicator. In dependence of settings the entry is performed as in the trend reversal, so after missing the set number of false signals.

SuperSR6 SuperSR6

The indicator for drawing possible Support/Resistance lines on fractals

CandleStop CandleStop

The indicator to trail the stop levels