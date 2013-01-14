The Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the MultiTrend_Signal_KVN indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.

Place MultiTrend_Signal_KVN.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results