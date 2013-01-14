Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7515
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the MultiTrend_Signal_KVN indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there has been the emergence of the next indicator arrow.
Place MultiTrend_Signal_KVN.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1392
The trading system based on change of the trend direction and force of the trend displayed by the ColorXADX indicator.Breakout Bars Trend EA
The Expert Advisor based on the Breakout Bars Trend v2 indicator. In dependence of settings the entry is performed as in the trend reversal, so after missing the set number of false signals.
The indicator for drawing possible Support/Resistance lines on fractalsCandleStop
The indicator to trail the stop levels