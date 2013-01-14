CodeBaseSections
SuperSR6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10246
(23)
supersr6.mq5 (6.22 KB) view
The real author:

http://www.fxfisherman.com

The indicator for drawing possible Support/Resistance lines on classical fractals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.10.2007.    

Fig.1 The SuperSR6 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1406

