Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SuperSR6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10246
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
The indicator for drawing possible Support/Resistance lines on classical fractals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.10.2007.
Fig.1 The SuperSR6 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1406
Exp_MultiTrend_Signal_KVN
The trading system based on the indicator by Vladimir KorykinExp_ColorXADX
The trading system based on change of the trend direction and force of the trend displayed by the ColorXADX indicator.
CandleStop
The indicator to trail the stop levelsStepSto_v1
The trend indicator. The indicator line of level 50 can serve as the point to determine the trend