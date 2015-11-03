CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagDeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4632
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of DeMarker with number N n total indicator value.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14052

MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10

The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows information on the current trends using the DeMarker oscillator position from then different timeframes

DeMarkerTrend_x10Full DeMarkerTrend_x10Full

A variant of the DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each DeMarker oscillator which are used to display the current trends

ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF

The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two DeMarker oscillators with different periods