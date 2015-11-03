Join our fan page
ColorZerolagDeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of DeMarker with number N n total indicator value.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14052
