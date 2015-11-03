Join our fan page
MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows information on the current trends using the DeMarker oscillator position from then different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig.1. The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14051
