MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4836
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows information on the current trends using the DeMarker oscillator position from then different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

Fig.1. The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14051

DeMarkerTrend_x10Full DeMarkerTrend_x10Full

A variant of the DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each DeMarker oscillator which are used to display the current trends

DeMarkerTrend_x10 DeMarkerTrend_x10

The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows the DeMarker oscillator position from ten different timeframes

ColorZerolagDeMarker ColorZerolagDeMarker

This variant of DeMarker oscillator is calculated based on five DeMarker indicators

ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF ColorZerolagDeMarker_HTF

The ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.