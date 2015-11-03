CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DeMarkerTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4673
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
DeMarkerTrend_x10.mq5 (11.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows the DeMarker oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

The indicator uses a class of the GetFontName.mqh library (should be copied to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include).  

Fig.1. The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14047

Exp_LSMA_Angle Exp_LSMA_Angle

The Exp_LSMA_Angle Expert Advisor is based on the LSMA_Angle histogram breakthrough of the overbought and oversold levels

LSMA_Angle_HTF LSMA_Angle_HTF

The LSMA_Angle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

DeMarkerTrend_x10Full DeMarkerTrend_x10Full

A variant of the DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each DeMarker oscillator which are used to display the current trends

MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10

The MultiDeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows information on the current trends using the DeMarker oscillator position from then different timeframes