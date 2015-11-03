The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows the DeMarker oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

The indicator uses a class of the GetFontName.mqh library (should be copied to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include).

Fig.1. The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator