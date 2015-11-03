CodeBaseSections
Exp_LSMA_Angle - expert for MetaTrader 5

3504
(20)
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
LSMA_Angle.mq5 (8.65 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_LSMA_Angle.mq5 (6.54 KB) view
The Exp_LSMA_Angle Expert Advisor is based on the LSMA_Angle histogram breakthrough of the overbought and oversold levels. The position opening signal is formed at th ebar closing time if there is a breakthrough of the levels. The position closing signal is formed at the bar closing time if there is a breakthrough of the zero level.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LSMA_Angle.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14046

