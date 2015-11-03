A variant of the StochasticTrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each Stochastic oscillator which are used to display the current trends.

The LSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The Exp_LSMA_Angle Expert Advisor is based on the LSMA_Angle histogram breakthrough of the overbought and oversold levels

The DeMarkerTrend_x10 indicator shows the DeMarker oscillator position from ten different timeframes