LinearRegSlope_V2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3942
(18)
LinearRegSlope_V2.mq5 (11.09 KB) view
LinearRegSlope_V2_HTF.mq5 (11.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
The LinearRegSlope_V2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires LinearRegSlope_V2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The LinearRegSlope_V2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14008

RVITrend_x10Full RVITrend_x10Full

A variant of the RVITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.

RSITrend_x10Full RSITrend_x10Full

A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends

Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1 Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1

The Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1 Expert Advisor enters the market when the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator cloud changes its color.

LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator