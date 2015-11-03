CodeBaseSections
RSITrend_x10Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4807
(19)
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
RSITrend_x10Full.mq5 (15.55 KB) view
A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.

The indicator uses a class of the GetFontName.mqh library (should be copied to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include).  

Fig.1. The RSITrend_x10Full indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14002

