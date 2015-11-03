Join our fan page
LaguerreFilterSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator.
Fig.1. The LaguerreFilterSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14001
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change algorithm.Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF
The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trendsRVITrend_x10Full
A variant of the RVITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.