LaguerreFilterSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator.

Fig.1. The LaguerreFilterSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14001

Laguerre_ADXSign Laguerre_ADXSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change algorithm.

Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF

The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RSITrend_x10Full RSITrend_x10Full

A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends

RVITrend_x10Full RVITrend_x10Full

A variant of the RVITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.