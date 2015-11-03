The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends

A variant of the RVITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.