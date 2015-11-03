Watch how to download trading robots for free
Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Laguerre_ADX_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13998
Exp_Laguerre_ADX
The Exp_Laguerre_ADX Expert Advisor is based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change.dynamix_HTF
The dynamix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Laguerre_ADXSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change algorithm.LaguerreFilterSign
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator.