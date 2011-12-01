Laguerre Filter

More informative Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator with the possibility to select the smoothing algorithm out of ten possible variants.

The indicator consisting of two moving averages (Lead and its EMA smoothing) on one chart from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.