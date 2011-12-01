CodeBaseSections
Laguerre Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10472
(18)
The indicator consisting of two moving averages from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading". Red moving average is a filter and a medium-term trend indicator. Blue moving average is used as the fast trends filter with the simplest smoothing tool.

Laguerre Filter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/598

LinearRegSlope V2 LinearRegSlope V2

Moving average with the linear regression algorithm.

XADX XADX

More informative Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator with the possibility to select the smoothing algorithm out of ten possible variants.

Leading Leading

The indicator consisting of two moving averages (Lead and its EMA smoothing) on one chart from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

WPRSI signal WPRSI signal

The indicator gives trading signals using colored arrows on a chart. The signals are based on the WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators.