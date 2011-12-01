Join our fan page
Laguerre Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 10472
The indicator consisting of two moving averages from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading". Red moving average is a filter and a medium-term trend indicator. Blue moving average is used as the fast trends filter with the simplest smoothing tool.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/598
