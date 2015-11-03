Watch how to download trading robots for free
Laguerre_ADXSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
Semaphore signal indicator based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change algorithm.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADXSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14000
Laguerre_ADX_Histogram_HTF
The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_Laguerre_ADX
The Exp_Laguerre_ADX Expert Advisor is based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change.
LaguerreFilterSign
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator.RSITrend_x10Full
A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends