The Exp_Laguerre_ADX Expert Advisor is based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change.

The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LaguerreFilter indicator.

A variant of the RSITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends