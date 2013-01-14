CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

T3MACO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6237
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
t3maco.mq5 (5.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Perky_z

The oscillator using T3 averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.10.2007.

Fig.1 The T3MACO indicator

Fig.1 The T3MACO indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1386

MACDWaterlineCrossExpectator, the effectiveness of a MACD system MACDWaterlineCrossExpectator, the effectiveness of a MACD system

This is the classical trading system which consists in buying when MACD crosses above the waterline line and selling when crosses below it. This EA works along with a monetary management system which has a positive mathematical expectation.

The class for drawing the MFI using the ring buffer The class for drawing the MFI using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of a technical indicator Money Flow Index (Money Flow Index, MFI) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

ytg_Fractals_Price ytg_Fractals_Price

The indicator of fractals price levels

TrendEnvelopes TrendEnvelopes

The typical semaphore trend indicator.