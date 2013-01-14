Join our fan page
T3MACO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6237
The real author:
Perky_z
The oscillator using T3 averaging.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.10.2007.
Fig.1 The T3MACO indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1386
