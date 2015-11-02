CodeBaseSections
KPrmSt_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
kprmst.mq5 (9.36 KB) view
kprmst_htf.mq5 (10.33 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The KPrmSt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires KPrmSt.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KPrmSt_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13931

Exp_KPrmSt Exp_KPrmSt

The Exp_KPrmSt Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the signal and the oscillator lines of the KPrmSt indicator.

XDerivative_StDev XDerivative_StDev

The extra smoothed Derivative indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TEMA_CUSTOMCandle TEMA_CUSTOMCandle

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.