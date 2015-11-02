CodeBaseSections
Exp_KPrmSt - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Exp_KPrmSt Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the signal and the oscillator lines of the KPrmSt indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file KPrmSt.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H6:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13928

XDerivative_StDev XDerivative_StDev

The extra smoothed Derivative indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TEMA_CUSTOM TEMA_CUSTOM

The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) technical indicator with advanced features of setting input parameters.

KPrmSt_HTF KPrmSt_HTF

The KPrmSt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.