Exp_KPrmSt - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_KPrmSt Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the signal and the oscillator lines of the KPrmSt indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file KPrmSt.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H6:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13928
