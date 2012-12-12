CodeBaseSections
KPrmSt - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The real author:

LeMan

KPrmSt is a stochastic drawn on the basis of "pseudo-weekly" bars.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 23.04.2010.

Fig.1 The Cynthia Case stochastic.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1174

