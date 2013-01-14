CodeBaseSections
ytg_Fractals_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8472
(19)
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The indicator of fractals price levels.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.04.2009.  

Fig.1 The ytg_Fractals_Price indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1393

