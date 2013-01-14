Description

The CMomentumOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Momentum (Momentum) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CMomentumOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMomentumOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CMomentumOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder than need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 14 , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double & array[], );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const long value, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); int Period (); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMomentumOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMomentumOnRingBuffer momentum; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[]) { momentum.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) Momentum_Buffer[i] = momentum[rates_total- 1 -i]; ... return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_Momentum_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_Momentum_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the Momentum indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this ring buffer of this indicator one more Momentum indicator is drawn.