The Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the Karacatica indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Karacatica indicator input parameters: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int iPeriod= 70 ;

Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case several Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file Karacatica.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator





Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator