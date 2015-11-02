CodeBaseSections
Karacatica_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the Karacatica indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Karacatica indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input int iPeriod=70;                                  // Indicator period

  2. Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                               // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator label names
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                       // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                    // Fall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                           // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of the Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alert Settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

In case several Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file Karacatica.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator

Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of Karacatica_HTF_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13904

