Number of objects in the specified chart - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
An example of implementation of counting different objects on a chart in all subwindows as well as in a particular subwindow.

Settings:

  • object type — one of the object types;
  • window index — number of the sub-window (at value "-1" the search is conducted in all subwindows).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13898

Exp_KalmanFilter Exp_KalmanFilter

The Exp_KalmanFilter Expert Advisor is based on the KalmanFilter indicator color change.

KalmanFilter_HTF KalmanFilter_HTF

The KalmanFilter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KalmanFilterStDev KalmanFilterStDev

The KalmanFilter indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

Derivative Derivative

The indicator performs the calculation of the derivative of the price.