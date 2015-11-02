Watch how to download trading robots for free
Number of objects in the specified chart - script for MetaTrader 5
An example of implementation of counting different objects on a chart in all subwindows as well as in a particular subwindow.
Settings:
- object type — one of the object types;
- window index — number of the sub-window (at value "-1" the search is conducted in all subwindows).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13898
