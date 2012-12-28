Description

The CADXWOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of a technical indicator Average Directional Movement Index Wilder (Average Directional Movement Index Wilder, ADX Wilder) using the ring buffer algorithm.

Declaration

class CADXWOnRingBuffer

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CADXWOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CADXWOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int ma_period = 14 , ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method = MODE_SMMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &high[] const double &low[] const double &close[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double high, const double low, const double close, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string NameADXW(); string NameNDI(); string NamePDI(); string MAMethod(); int MAPeriod(); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CADXWOnRingBuffer.mqh> CADXWOnRingBuffer adxw; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { adxw.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,close); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { ADXW_Buffer[i] = adxw[rates_total- 1 -i]; PDI_Buffer[i] = adxw.pdi[rates_total- 1 -i]; NDI_Buffer[i] = adxw.ndi[rates_total- 1 -i]; } ... }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_ADXW_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_ADXW_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the ADXW indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer of this indicator, three lines of the ADXW indicator are calculated.