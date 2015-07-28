Join our fan page
ColorZerolagRSIOSMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
3650
The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagRSIOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSIOSMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13303
