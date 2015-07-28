The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagRSIOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSIOSMACandle indicator