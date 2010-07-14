CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iS7N_TREND.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Николай | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
34302
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
is7n_trend.mq5 (7.76 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Now it's two-color (or two-mode) trend indicator, the number of calculated bars can be specified.

Also you can select the mode (one or two color) and the uptrend and downtrend color.

The number of bars to plot is also can be changed.

iS7N_TREND

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/135

BB 3sigma BB 3sigma

Bollinger Bands +-3sigma. You can change period and sigma ratio (Proper size of Deviation is 0.5~1.0)

Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient

This indicator finds the nearest neighbor by using a weighted correlation coefficient, in which more recent prices have larger weights. The weight decays linearly from newer to older prices within a price pattern.

The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter

The Moving Average indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter. The MACD indicator as example of its use is presented.

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter The Hodrick-Prescott Filter

The Hodrick-Prescott Filter.