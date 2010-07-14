Join our fan page
iS7N_TREND.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 34302
Now it's two-color (or two-mode) trend indicator, the number of calculated bars can be specified.
Also you can select the mode (one or two color) and the uptrend and downtrend color.
The number of bars to plot is also can be changed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/135
