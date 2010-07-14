CodeBaseSections
BB 3sigma - indicator for MetaTrader 5

bb_3sigma.mq5 (7.78 KB)
Bollinger Bands +-3sigma.

You can change period and sigma ratio (Proper size of Deviation is 0.5~1.0).

Bollinger Bands Indicator (BB) is similar to Envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it. Standard deviation is a measure of volatility, therefore Bollinger Bands adjust themselves to the market conditions. When the markets become more volatile, the bands widen and they contract during less volatile periods.

BB 3sigma

