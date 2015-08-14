CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13499

ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.