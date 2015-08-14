Join our fan page
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13499
