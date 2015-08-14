CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13498

Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.