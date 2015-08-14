Join our fan page
ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13498
