ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffTrendCycle algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffTrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13500
