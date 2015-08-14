CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffTrendCycle algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffTrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTrendCycleCandle indicator

ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffRSITrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

CyberCycle_Cloud_HTF CyberCycle_Cloud_HTF

The CyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.