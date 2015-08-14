Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3738
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13501
The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle
The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycleCandle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The CyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Cronex_Impulse_MACD_HTF
The Cronex_Impulse_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.