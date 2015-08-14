CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycleCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13501

