CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator of Trend Alteration - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
18840
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Trend.mq4 (2.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

You should wait for the trend alteration when the indicator surpasses the 15 or -15 levels.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8487

Dolly Dolly

Modified valasholic13 indicator.

Discipline Discipline

An indicator of trend reverse.

Indicator that Divides Н1 Period into М1 Indicator that Divides Н1 Period into М1

An indicator that divides the M1 period into H1.

MA Angle Tony MA Angle Tony

Indicator MAAngleTony.