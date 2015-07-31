CodeBaseSections
ColorTrend_CF_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorTrend_CF.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorTrend_CF_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13396

ColorStepXCCX_HTF ColorStepXCCX_HTF

The ColorStepXCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorStdDev_HTF ColorStdDev_HTF

The ColorStdDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10

The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10

The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.