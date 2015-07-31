Join our fan page
ColorTrend_CF_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorTrend_CF.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorTrend_CF_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13396
The ColorStepXCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorStdDev_HTF
The ColorStdDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10
The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.