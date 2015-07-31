The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in green, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator