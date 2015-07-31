Join our fan page
MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in green, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13397
The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorStepXCCX_HTF
The ColorStepXCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF
The ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.