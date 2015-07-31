CodeBaseSections
MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in green, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13397

ColorTrend_CF_HTF ColorTrend_CF_HTF

The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorStepXCCX_HTF ColorStepXCCX_HTF

The ColorStepXCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10

The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF

The ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.