CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorStepXCCX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3189
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
colorstepxccx.mq5 (10.54 KB) view
colorstepxccx_htf.mq5 (11.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorStepXCCX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorStepXCCX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorStepXCCX_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorStepXCCX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13387

ColorStdDev_HTF ColorStdDev_HTF

The ColorStdDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorTrend_CF_HTF ColorTrend_CF_HTF

The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10

The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.