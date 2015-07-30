Join our fan page
ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3899
The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the ColorZerolagX10MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.
- weak — no dots;
- medium — small colored dots;
- strong — big colored dots.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13354
