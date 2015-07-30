CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3899
(18)
colorzerolagx10ma_stdev.mq5 (17.21 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the ColorZerolagX10MA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.

  1. weak — no dots;
  2. medium — small colored dots;
  3. strong — big colored dots.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13354

Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA

The Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagX10MA moving average change of direction.

ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF

The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ID Lite Info MA ID Lite Info MA

The indicator shows Moving Averages (MA) values, difference between values and difference between MA.

Exp_ColorJMomentum Exp_ColorJMomentum

The Exp_ColorJMomentum Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJMomentum oscillator change of direction.