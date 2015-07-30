Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorJMomentum - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3081
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_ColorJMomentum Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJMomentum oscillator change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the oscillator direction.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorJMomentum.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H8:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13357
The indicator shows Moving Averages (MA) values, difference between values and difference between MA.ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev
The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
The Exp_ColorJLaguerre Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJLaguerre oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.ColorJFatlSpeed_HTF
The ColorJFatlSpeed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.