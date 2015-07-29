The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle indicator