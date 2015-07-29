CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3573
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13327

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagMomentum_HTF ColorZerolagMomentum_HTF

The ColorZerolagMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CandleSizes CandleSizes

Indicator shows the size of one of the three candlestick elements: upper shadows, lower shadows or bodies. It displays the current candlestick value and the daily average value for a certain element.

FractalsNoRedraw FractalsNoRedraw

Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.