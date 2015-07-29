Join our fan page
ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13327
