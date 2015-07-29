Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3329
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13326
The ColorZerolagMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.DailySize
Indicator of daily price movement range. Shows the history of daily price fluctuations.
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.CandleSizes
Indicator shows the size of one of the three candlestick elements: upper shadows, lower shadows or bodies. It displays the current candlestick value and the daily average value for a certain element.