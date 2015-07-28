CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
This variant of Momentum oscillator is calculated based on five Momentum indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of Momentum with number N in total indicator value.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentum indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13309

