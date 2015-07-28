Join our fan page
Well Martin EA is based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and ADX. It is designed for use on a tranquil market.
After a Stop Loss, the EA increases the lot by KLot coefficient until it reaches the maximum value — MaxLot. Then the lot returns to its start size — Lot.
The EA has Stealth Mode in which the stops are visible only to the user.
When breaking through the lower Bollinger Bands boundary, the EA opens a Buy order, when breaking through the higher boundary, it opens a Sell order.
EURUSD, М15 timeframe.
Expert Advisor parameters:
//--- Bollinger Bands indicator input parameters input int BBPeriod = 84; // Bollinger Bands period input int BBShift = 0; // Offset relative to the chart input double BBDev = 1.8; // Standard deviation //--- ADX indicator input parameters input int ADXPeriod = 40; // ADX period input int ADXLevel = 45; // ADX level //--- EA input parameters input int TP = 1200; // Take Profit input int SL = 1400; // Stop Loss input int Slip = 50; // Slippage input int Stelth = 0; // Mode: 1-stops are only visible to the user input double KLot = 2; // Lot multiplier input double MaxLot = 5; // Maximum lot size re-setting it to the start size input double Lot = 0.1; // Number of lots for trading input color LableClr = clrGreen; // Label color
Fig.1. Stealth Mode
Fig.2. Optimization results from 2010 until now
Tips:
- It is recommended to use this EA only as a basis for your own strategy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13315
