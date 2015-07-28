Well Martin EA is based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and ADX. It is designed for use on a tranquil market.

After a Stop Loss, the EA increases the lot by KLot coefficient until it reaches the maximum value — MaxLot. Then the lot returns to its start size — Lot.

The EA has Stealth Mode in which the stops are visible only to the user.

When breaking through the lower Bollinger Bands boundary, the EA opens a Buy order, when breaking through the higher boundary, it opens a Sell order.

EURUSD, М15 timeframe.





Expert Advisor parameters:

input int BBPeriod = 84 ; input int BBShift = 0 ; input double BBDev = 1.8 ; input int ADXPeriod = 40 ; input int ADXLevel = 45 ; input int TP = 1200 ; input int SL = 1400 ; input int Slip = 50 ; input int Stelth = 0 ; input double KLot = 2 ; input double MaxLot = 5 ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input color LableClr = clrGreen ;

Fig.1. Stealth Mode





Fig.2. Optimization results from 2010 until now

Tips: