CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DailySize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9065
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
DailySize.mq5 (7.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator of daily price movement range. Shows the history of daily price fluctuations.


 

Tips:

  • Working periods — up to D1!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13323

ColorSTLM_HTF ColorSTLM_HTF

The ColorSTLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA

Smoothed ColorZerolagMomentum indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.

ColorZerolagMomentum_HTF ColorZerolagMomentum_HTF

The ColorZerolagMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA_HTF

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.