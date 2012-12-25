CodeBaseSections
Aggressiveness - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7247
(23)
The real author:

Trofimov Evgeniy Vitalyevich

The Aggressiveness indicator displays how many points the instrument runs on the average for one candlestick, analyzing the last MyPeriod periods no matter in what direction.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2009. 

Fig.1 The Aggressiveness indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1326

