The real author:

Trofimov Evgeniy Vitalyevich

The Aggressiveness indicator displays how many points the instrument runs on the average for one candlestick, analyzing the last MyPeriod periods no matter in what direction.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2009.

Fig.1 The Aggressiveness indicator