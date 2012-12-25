Join our fan page
iSarX4 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6091
This indicator presents four parabolic indicators at one time. The indicator is for amateurs of parabolic trading systems.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input double Start_Step=0.002; // step to the smallest indicator input double Step_Shift=0.002; // size of step change input double Maximum=0.2; // the maximum for all indicators input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Start_Step input parameter is a Step for the first parabolic.
For the second parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+1*Step_Shift.
For the third parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+2*Step_Shift.
And for the fourth parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+3*Step_Shift.
Fig.1 The iSarX4 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1325
