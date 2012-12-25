This indicator presents four parabolic indicators at one time. The indicator is for amateurs of parabolic trading systems.

Indicator input parameters:

input double Start_Step= 0.002 ; input double Step_Shift= 0.002 ; input double Maximum= 0.2 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

Start_Step input parameter is a Step for the first parabolic.

For the second parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+1*Step_Shift.

For the third parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+2*Step_Shift.

And for the fourth parabolic Step parameter will be equal to Start_Step+3*Step_Shift.

Fig.1 The iSarX4 indicator