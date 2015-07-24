Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BollingerBands_b_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5409
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The BollingerBands_b indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires BollingerBands_b.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The BollingerBands%b_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13238
ColorZerolagRSIOSMA
Smoothed ColorZerolagRSI indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.ColorZerolagRSI_HTF
The ColorZerolagRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA histogram change of direction.Keltner Channel
The indicator shows the Keltner Channel on a chart.