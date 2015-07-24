CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagRSIOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4050
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Smoothed ColorZerolagRSI indicator rate of change, represented as a colored histogram, allows you to determine the current trend direction quite accurately.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13237

ColorZerolagRSI_HTF ColorZerolagRSI_HTF

The ColorZerolagRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

HFT Spreader for FORTS HFT Spreader for FORTS

Expert Advisor which trades inside the spread in the order book.

BollingerBands_b_HTF BollingerBands_b_HTF

The BollingerBands_b indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA histogram change of direction.