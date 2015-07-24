Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorZerolagRSIOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4050
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Smoothed ColorZerolagRSI indicator rate of change, represented as a colored histogram, allows you to determine the current trend direction quite accurately.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagRSIOSMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13237
ColorZerolagRSI_HTF
The ColorZerolagRSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.HFT Spreader for FORTS
Expert Advisor which trades inside the spread in the order book.
BollingerBands_b_HTF
The BollingerBands_b indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA histogram change of direction.